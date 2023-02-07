Cooking with Cash Wa
Altru shares progress on new hospital

ALTRU FRONT DOOR
By Alix Larsen
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 11:22 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Altru Health System shared an update on progress of their $475M hospital.

The hospital has the bones set, but there is work to go. Check it out!

Some details shared on social media say the new hospital will have a total of 10 elevators: three for staff, three for guests, two for trauma, and one for soiled items. Another photo shared of the trauma operating room says the large room is needed for the OR to hold readily accessible equipment and supplies. The front door of the new hospital shows it’s very close to the current ER. The ER work core picture tells us ER patients will enter their rooms from a separate hallway and staff will enter on the work core side.

It’s slated to be finished by 2024. The architects working on the project predict it will see its first patients at the beginning of 2025.

