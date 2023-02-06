Warm & Windy Monday with Light Mix Possible

Happening Now:

As we move into the lunchtime period, we are seeing the snow develop further. Right now, the snow is moving through Lakes Country as well as some scattered showers in the James River Valley. We will continue to see the snow through the afternoon hours.

It’s quite a blustery day out there thanks to the snow system moving through. Much of the area is experiencing winds from about 15-25 mph, but we have seen gusts over the 30 mph mark, as well as gusts over the 40 mph here in Fargo.

Temps are quite warm. Much of the area is sitting in the upper 20s and some in the south are above freezing! Temperatures in western North Dakota are nearing 40° already!

The Next 24 Hours:

Around lunchtime, we will start to see some scattered snow showers or mix across the area. These snow showers are a part of a larger system that is developing. This system will come together to our east, so our eastern counties are more likely to see more accumulations. The system will continue to develop through the afternoon hours and by evening more organized snow will impact our northeastern counties before the system moves off to the east and north. At this point, we will be at our warmest temps. Most places in the area could hit above freezing by the evening. However, once the snow has passed, we will see the winds shift to be our of the north which will bring cooler air into the area.

The snow will start to exit as we move later on in the afternoon. We could still see some rain and lighter snow showers west of the Red River, but the bulk of the heavier snow will move off to the east. After the snow passes, the winds will shift out of the northwest. They will still be fairly strong after the shift.

Some flurries will be possible for our Minnesota counties during the overnight period, but for the most part, the snow will be wrapped up by around midnight for most across the area.

By morning, our temps will be hovering around 20°. It will be a little warmer in the west and a little cooler in the east and north. We will see calmer winds and mostly clear skies.

We could see a stray snow shower here and there during the morning hours. West winds will increase to about 20 mph by lunch time tomorrow with temps nearing 30° for most except those in the far north.

Warm temps will remain as we head into the evening commute. We will see clear skies, and the winds will taper down a bit.

The Next Seven Days:

MONDAY - TUESDAY: Monday brings another shot of snow and wintry mix. At this point in time, it looks to be pretty light and spotty. We will continue to warm, though! Morning lows will be in the teens to low 20s, and most could find themselves above freezing by the afternoon! There may be a town or two south and west that manages a 40 degree reading. Tuesday will bring a bit of a north wind. Due to these north winds, we will have cooler temperatures. We will see some clouds in the morning, but it will progressively become sunnier through the day as high pressure moves in. Temperatures in the morning will be in the teens for many. Afternoon highs will be in the 20s, so still a bit above average.

WEDNESDAY - THURSDAY: Under partly cloudy skies, we can expect another seasonably mild day! Morning lows will be in the teens in the north and 20s in the south before afternoon high temperatures warm back into the upper 20s and low 30s. Thursday will be another mild day although a few degrees cooler than Wednesday. Thursday will also bring a chance of light snow showers and a bit of a breeze. Under partly cloudy skies, temperatures go from upper teens and low 20s in the morning to upper 20s and low 30s in the afternoon.

FRIDAY-SATURDAY: Friday will be the coolest day of the week. We see temperatures closer to seasonal average with morning lows in the teens and single digits for most and highs in the teens and low 20s under a partly cloudy sky. The skies will continue to remain partly clear as we continue throughout the end of the week. But the warm up continues on Saturday with another chance of temperatures sitting just below freezing for your afternoon.

SUNDAY: Sunday will bring temps back in the 30s for some folks in the south and upper 20s for the north. Morning lows will be in the teens and low 20s with a nice warm up by the evening. We will start the day mostly cloudy and see more clouds gather through the day.

