Vikings add Brian Flores as Defensive Coordinator

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores will join the Vikings coaching staff ahead of the 2023 season.

It’s been reported by multiple sources that Flores will be filling the vacancy left after the Vikings fired Ed Donatell shortly after the season.

Flores has spent the last year with the Pittsburgh Steelers as a Defensive Assistant and Linebackers coach.

He led the Miami Dolphins from 2019 to 2021 before being fired by the team.

Flores is currently involved in a lawsuit against the NFL over its employment policies on minority head coaches.

