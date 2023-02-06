‘Very best in what humanity has to offer’: Giving Hearts Day is right around the corner

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - From it’s humble beginnings to millions of dollars being raised, Giving Hearts Day is back once again. With the day right around the corner, leadership with GHD are looking back on their start 15 years ago.

“Just brining out the very, very best in what humanity has to offer each other.” said Pat Traynor, the executive director for the Dakota Medical Foundation.

In 2007, Jeana Peinovich, the Lend a Hand Up Director, came up with the idea of Giving Hearts Day. In 2008, they were able to raise less than $500,000. Jump forward to 2022, and they were able to bring in $26.6 million.

“Watching the charities support each other this year has been phenomenal,” said Amanda Sayre, the director for Giving Hearts Day. “We’ve really been making an effort to bring people together and connect them and to share their ideas and stories with each other. It’s just been really inspiring.”

With so man people and families involved with the day, it has become a tradition for the communities.

“Frankly we’re creating traditions out of it together but this is what we do here in North Dakota and Northwest Minnesota. We get together every year around Valentine’s Day and this year it’s February 9, and we say how can we support one or more of these charities.” said Traynor.

The influence of Giving Hearts Day expands across the entire state of North Dakota to the northwest corner of Minnesota. If you had told Traynor back when they started this project, he wouldn’t have believed you.

“I would say this is beyond our wildest dream and our wildest imagination and it’s grown exponentially and I would say that we have to believe in the bold dream and the bold dream is that everybody take part in helping each other.” said Traynor.

Giving Hearts Day is set for Feb. 9

