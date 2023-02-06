Show of Mixed Precipitation and Snow On Monday

This Evening:

We have mostly clear skies across the area. We dealt with some dense fog and low clouds in many of our North Dakota counties. However, that fog is starting to lift and visibility is starting to improve. We have some clouds in Western North Dakota that is moving into our area as we move into the overnight period. These clouds have some flurries and snow showers within them.

Our winds are out of the south and in the 5-15 mph range for much of the area. They are a bit stronger in the north where there are a couple places seeing readings of 20 mph.

Temperatures are cooler today than they were yesterday. Currently, we are hovering around 20°. Places in the east are a bit colder, where temps are sitting in the teens, while out west this are a bit warmer. Temps in our western counties are in the low to md 20s for most. Further to the west, temps are above freezing and nearing 40° in western North Dakota.

Currently, our wind chills are mostly in the teens, though some place in the north are sitting in the single digits above zero. However, these temperatures will fall as we move further past sunset and will fall into the single digits below zero by bedtime.

The Next 24 Hours:

As we move through the evening and past bedtime, we will continue to see the dense fog in our western counties. While, we already have a bit of a south wind, that wind will increase as move move overnight ahead of a snow system that will move in tomorrow. Thanks to that south wind, we will actually see our temperatures increase overnight.

By morning, we will see temperatures in the 20s for most of the area. The south will will be pretty strong in places. Some could see sustained winds of 30+ mph in places with gusts nearing 40 mph. We will have cloudy skies Valley wide by morning. The fog will also have dissipated by then, as well.

Around lunchtime, we will start to see some scattered snow showers pop up across the area. These snow showers are a part of a larger system that is developing. This system will come together to our east, so our eastern counties are more likely to see more accumulations.

The system will continue to develop through the afternoon hours and by evening more organized snow will impact our northeastern counties before the system moves off to the east and north. At this point, we will be at our warmest temps. Most places in the area could hit above freezing by the evening. However, once the snow has past, we will see the winds shift to be our of the north which will bring cooler air into the area.

The Next Seven Days:

MONDAY - TUESDAY: Monday brings another shot of snow and wintry mix. At this point in time, it looks to be pretty light and spotty. We will continue to warm, though! Morning lows will be in the teens to low 20s, and most could find themselves above freezing by the afternoon! There may be a town or two south and west that manages a 40 degree reading. Tuesday will bring a bit of a north wind. Due to these north winds, we will have cooler temperatures. We will see some clouds in the morning, but it will progressively become sunnier through the day as high pressure moves in. Temperatures in the morning will be in the teens for many. Afternoon highs will be in the 20s, so still a bit above average.

WEDNESDAY - THURSDAY: Under partly cloudy skies, we can expect another seasonably mild day! Morning lows will be in the teens in the north and 20s in the south before afternoon high temperatures warm back into the upper 20s and low 30s. Thursday will be another mild day although a few degrees cooler than Wednesday. Thursday will also bring a chance of light snow showers and a bit of a breeze. Under partly cloudy skies, temperatures go from upper teens and low 20s in the morning to upper 20s and low 30s in the afternoon.

FRIDAY-SATURDAY: Friday will be the coolest day of the week. We see temperatures closer to seasonal average with morning lows in the teens and single digits for most and highs in the teens and low 20s under a partly cloudy sky. The skies will continue to remain partly clear as we continue throughout the end of the week. But the warm up continues on Saturday with another chance of temperatures sitting just below freezing for your afternoon.

SUNDAY: Sunday will bring temps back in the 30s for some folks in the south and upper 20s for the north. Morning lows will be in the teens and low 20s with a nice warm up by the evening. We will start the day mostly cloudy and see more clouds gather through the day.

