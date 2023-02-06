Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney
Islands of New England Tour

Report: World creating more plastic waste than ever

A report found that the world is producing record amounts of waste from single-use plastics.
A report found that the world is producing record amounts of waste from single-use plastics.(CNN, CNN INDONESIA)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 12:45 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – We’re producing record amounts of waste from single-use plastics, according to a new report.

The Minderoo Foundation in Australia found that the world generated 139 million metric tons of single-use plastic waste in 2021.

The amount is 6 million metric tons more than what was produced in 2019, the first year the index was released.

This equates to every person in the world producing more than two pounds of additional waste in the past two years.

In recent years, governments worldwide have enacted bans to help curb the use of single-use plastic products, such as straws, food containers, disposable utensils and balloons.

However, the report said the bans are not enough to handle the amount of plastic still being produced, which means products are more likely to end up in landfills, rivers, oceans and on beaches as opposed to recycling plants.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Entrance ramp for I-29.
‘I want him to know how grateful I am’: Woman wants to thank random stranger who helped her after rollover crash
Arriving officers said they located a person standing on the outside ledge of the bridge.
Officer talks teen off bridge, shares hug: ‘Things will get better’
A black bear has been stuck in a ditch for the last three days.
UPDATE: Wannaska bear is out of the ice
Valley News Live
Fatal snowmobile crash in Staples, Minn.
In this photo provided by Brian Branch, a large balloon drifts above the Kingstown, N.C. area,...
US downs Chinese balloon, drawing a threat from China

Latest News

Giving Hearts Day on Feb 9 Feb. 6, 2023
Giving Hearts Day on Feb 9 Feb. 6, 2023
New York City Mayor Eric Adams arrives to hear New York Gov. Kathy Hochul deliver her State of...
NYC ending COVID-19 vaccination mandate for city employees
A burning train has forced evacuations in the East Palestine, Ohio, area.
Drone video: Derailed train burns in Ohio
AMC said the pricing plan, dubbed “Sightline,” has already been rolled out in some locations.
AMC to charge more for good seats in movie theaters
Two officers are recovering after they were injured during an exchange of gunfire with a...
Police: Man fatally shot by Indiana officers fired several shots