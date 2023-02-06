Our Warm Week Continues with a Partly Cloudy Tuesday

Overnight - Tuesday:

After the snow passes, the winds will shift out of the northwest. They will still be fairly strong after the shift before gradually tapering off overnight from west to east.

Some flurries will be possible for our Minnesota counties during the overnight period, but for the most part, the snow will be wrapped up by around midnight for most across the area.

By morning, our temps will be hovering around 20°. It will be a little warmer in the west and a little cooler in the east and north. We will see calmer winds and mostly clear skies.

We could see a stray snow shower here and there during the morning hours. West winds will increase to about 20 mph by lunch time tomorrow with temps nearing 30° for most except those in the far north.

Warm temps will remain as we head into the evening commute. We will see clear skies, and the winds will taper down a bit.

Extended Forecast:

TUESDAY: Tuesday will bring a bit of a north wind. Due to these north winds, we will have cooler temperatures. We will see some clouds in the morning, but it will progressively become sunnier through the day as high pressure moves in. Temperatures in the morning will be in the teens for many. Afternoon highs will be in the 20s, so still a bit above average.

WEDNESDAY - THURSDAY: Under partly cloudy skies, we can expect another seasonably mild day! Morning lows will be in the teens in the north and 20s in the south before afternoon high temperatures warm back into the upper 20s and low 30s. Thursday will be another mild day although a few degrees cooler than Wednesday. Thursday will also bring a chance of light snow showers and a bit of a breeze. Under partly cloudy skies, temperatures go from upper teens and low 20s in the morning to upper 20s and low 30s in the afternoon.

FRIDAY-SATURDAY: Friday will be the coolest day of the week. We see temperatures closer to seasonal average with morning lows in the teens and single digits for most and highs in the teens and low 20s under a partly cloudy sky. The skies will continue to remain partly clear as we continue throughout the end of the week. But the warm up continues on Saturday with another chance of temperatures sitting just below freezing for your afternoon.

SUNDAY - MONDAY: Sunday will bring temps back in the 30s for some folks in the south and upper 20s for the north. Morning lows will be in the teens and low 20s with a nice warm up by the evening. We will start the day mostly cloudy and see more clouds gather through the day. We will cool off a little bit on Monday despite a south wind. We could have some brief and light snow in our extreme northern areas with mostly cloudy skies for everyone else. Low temperatures will be in the teens for our southern counties and single digits in the north. Our afternoon highs will warm up into the 20s for the south and teens for folks in the north.

