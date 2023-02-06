Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney
Islands of New England Tour
Fargo Joblist

Moorhead’s Junkyard Brewing eyes new taproom location in West Fargo

409 Sheyenne Street in West Fargo. Junkyard Brewing has plans to convert the old downtown Bell...
409 Sheyenne Street in West Fargo. Junkyard Brewing has plans to convert the old downtown Bell Bank building into a taproom.(Valley News Live)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 4:35 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A popular locally-owned brewing company in Moorhead is looking to expand their business with a location in West Fargo.

Junkyard Brewing Company is in talks with the City of West Fargo, negotiating details of a vacant building at 409 Sheyenne Street. Junkyard Brewing LLC filed their business with the state of North Dakota in mid-January. They tell Valley News Live they are still working through some details, but may be ready to release additional information later in February.

On Monday, February 6, the West Fargo City Commission is considering a resolution to reduce the number of off-street parking spaces required at 409 Sheyenne Street. According to the City Commission agenda, Junkyard Brewing is proposing to convert the old downtown Bell Bank building into a taproom.

The proposed change in use from a bank to an eating/drinking establishment means the city requires a greater number of off-street parking stalls. However, Junkyard feels the minimum parking requirement is excessive for their need. Junkyard is proposing a total of 45 parking stalls on-site, and roughly 27 on-street stalls near the property on the north, west, and south. Right now, the minimum parking requirement is 102 stalls, per city ordinance.

The West Fargo City Commission will discuss the proposal on February 6. Check back with Valley News Live as we continue to follow this developing story.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Entrance ramp for I-29.
‘I want him to know how grateful I am’: Woman wants to thank random stranger who helped her after rollover crash
A black bear has been stuck in a ditch for the last three days.
UPDATE: Wannaska bear is out of the ice
Arriving officers said they located a person standing on the outside ledge of the bridge.
Officer talks teen off bridge, shares hug: ‘Things will get better’
Wells Co. Snowmobile Crash
UPDATE: Man killed in snowmobile crash in Staples, Minn. Identified
Renee Simpson
Woman arrested for stealing $7,000 from Valley City Eagles Club

Latest News

Giving Hearts Day on Feb 9 Feb. 6, 2023
Giving Hearts Day on Feb 9 Feb. 6, 2023
North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum signs HB 1279 expanding workers’ comp coverage for law...
Bill expands workers’ comp coverage for North Dakota law enforcement and firefighters
5:00 PM February 6 - Part 2
5:00 PM February 6 - Part 2
5:00 PM Weather February 6
5:00 PM Weather February 6
5:00 PM News February 6 - Part 3
5:00 PM News February 6 - Part 3