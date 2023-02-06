Moorhead’s Junkyard Brewing eyes new taproom location in West Fargo

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A popular locally-owned brewing company in Moorhead is looking to expand their business with a location in West Fargo.

Junkyard Brewing Company is in talks with the City of West Fargo, negotiating details of a vacant building at 409 Sheyenne Street. Junkyard Brewing LLC filed their business with the state of North Dakota in mid-January. They tell Valley News Live they are still working through some details, but may be ready to release additional information later in February.

On Monday, February 6, the West Fargo City Commission is considering a resolution to reduce the number of off-street parking spaces required at 409 Sheyenne Street. According to the City Commission agenda, Junkyard Brewing is proposing to convert the old downtown Bell Bank building into a taproom.

The proposed change in use from a bank to an eating/drinking establishment means the city requires a greater number of off-street parking stalls. However, Junkyard feels the minimum parking requirement is excessive for their need. Junkyard is proposing a total of 45 parking stalls on-site, and roughly 27 on-street stalls near the property on the north, west, and south. Right now, the minimum parking requirement is 102 stalls, per city ordinance.

The West Fargo City Commission will discuss the proposal on February 6. Check back with Valley News Live as we continue to follow this developing story.

