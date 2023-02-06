Moorhead PD & local business work to quickly find domestic assault suspect

MOORHEAD, M.N. (Valley News Live) - The Moorhead Police Department says officers responded to a report of a domestic assault, today, and the suspect ran from the scene as police got there.

Officials say while they checked the area, one officer stopped and talked with a crew at Carr’s Tree Service to see if they saw anyone matching the description. They said they hadn’t seen them, but would call if they did.

Around 15 minutes later, authorities say a crew member with Carr’s called Red River Valley Dispatch to say they had seen the man matching the description of the suspect, and they followed him as he ran. With that information, police were able to find and take him into custody.

Police say, because of the crew’s help, they were able to bring a swift end to the incident.

