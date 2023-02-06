Man arrested following police perimeter, suicide threat

BEMIDJI, Minn. (Valley News Live) - One man is undergoing treatment after a police standoff following suicidal and violent threats.

Bemidji police say it happened on Sunday, Feb. 5 around 4:30 p.m. in the city. The original call indicated a man made threats of a shoot-out and wanted to injure himself.

Police responded to the call and tried talking the man down from his threats, but police say he told them he wanted to end the situation with a ‘gun fight.’

Two hours later, police set up a perimeter by the Holiday gas station on the southside of town and eventually detained the man.

Authorities say he was not armed with a gun at the time and was then taken to treatment.

