Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney
Islands of New England Tour
Fargo Joblist

Jimmie Hockey surprises young fan after hospital stint

“Hockey is more than a game, and they proved that this weekend.”
(KVLY)
By Kortney Lockey
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 3:13 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com/Valley News Live) – Hockey is more than just a game for players at the University of Jamestown.

The men’s team put together a surprise for a young fan after a stint in the hospital. Shana Altringer’s youngest daughter, Hadlee, and their entire family are huge supporters of Jimmie Hockey.

The family travels to road games and they don’t miss home games.

Hadlee recently spent a couple of days in the children’s hospital, including a trip to Fargo. The Jimmies made sure she had something special waiting for her at the next game.

When the Altringer’s and Hadlee returned to Wilson Arena for women’s hockey on Sunday, the men’s team was there to surprise her with a UJ bear, a hockey stick, coloring books, markers, stickers and a foam finger. The players also had a card for the young Jimmie fan, signed by the team.

“Hockey is more than a game, and they proved that this weekend,” Altringer said.

The Jimmies host Illinois State Friday and Saturday night to round out regular season.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Entrance ramp for I-29.
‘I want him to know how grateful I am’: Woman wants to thank random stranger who helped her after rollover crash
A black bear has been stuck in a ditch for the last three days.
UPDATE: Wannaska bear is out of the ice
Arriving officers said they located a person standing on the outside ledge of the bridge.
Officer talks teen off bridge, shares hug: ‘Things will get better’
Wells Co. Snowmobile Crash
UPDATE: Man killed in snowmobile crash in Staples, Minn. Identified
Renee Simpson
Woman arrested for stealing $7,000 from Valley City Eagles Club

Latest News

Giving Hearts Day on Feb 9 Feb. 6, 2023
Giving Hearts Day on Feb 9 Feb. 6, 2023
33-year-old Anthony Kruger has been charged with the murder of Jeremiah Medenwald.
Murder charge dismissed in Wahpeton murder investigation
Anthony Reese mugshot
UPDATE: Three life sentences handed down to man who killed couple and their unborn daughter
Removing snow after the blizzard in North Dakota
Federal funding approved to help ND communities pay for November blizzard