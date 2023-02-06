Jimmie Hockey surprises young fan after hospital stint

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com/Valley News Live) – Hockey is more than just a game for players at the University of Jamestown.

The men’s team put together a surprise for a young fan after a stint in the hospital. Shana Altringer’s youngest daughter, Hadlee, and their entire family are huge supporters of Jimmie Hockey.

The family travels to road games and they don’t miss home games.

Hadlee recently spent a couple of days in the children’s hospital, including a trip to Fargo. The Jimmies made sure she had something special waiting for her at the next game.

When the Altringer’s and Hadlee returned to Wilson Arena for women’s hockey on Sunday, the men’s team was there to surprise her with a UJ bear, a hockey stick, coloring books, markers, stickers and a foam finger. The players also had a card for the young Jimmie fan, signed by the team.

“Hockey is more than a game, and they proved that this weekend,” Altringer said.

The Jimmies host Illinois State Friday and Saturday night to round out regular season.

