Free radon testing kits at Grand Forks Public Health

Radon is colorless, inert, scentless, flavorless, and is the leading cause of lung cancer second to cigarettes.(Pixabay)
By Alix Larsen
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 11:49 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Grand Forks Public Health is offering free radon testing kits on a first come, first-serve basis to the community.

The kits can be picked up on location on the third floor of the Grand Forks County Office Building at 151 S 4th St in Grand Forks. Officials encourage you to call ahead of time to make sure kits are still available. Their phone number is: 701-787-8100.

Radon is an odorless and colorless gas that comes from the soil. As it decays, the fine particles become radioactive. The radon gas can accumulate in high concentrations in homes or buildings through cracks in concrete slabs, floor-wall joints, an open sump pit, or a crawl space. Health officials say exposure to this over a long period of time can lead to lung cancer.

In North Dakota, 63% of homes have an elevated level above the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Action Level of 4.0 picocuries per liter (pCi/L). Testing your home is the only way to know if the levels are high. Tests should be done in the lowest level of the home that is regularly used. The best time is during heating season, but you can do them year-round.

You should test your home’s radon levels:

  • All homes tested and retested every two to five years
  • When getting ready to buy or sell a home
  • Before and after renovations, especially after repairs
  • Before making lifestyle changes in a home that could lead to someone spending more time in the basement level of the home (converting part of the basement to a bedroom)

