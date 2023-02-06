Fargo Air Museum to host emergency blood drive on Giving Hearts Day

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Air Museum is hosting a blood drive on Giving Hearts Day, Feb. 9, from 10 am- 12:30 pm.

Officials say there’s an emergency need for all blood types. Each donation made can help several kinds of patients like preemies, surgery, and cancer. They say it’s a great opportunity for the community to donate in more ways than one on Giving Hearts Day.

To sign-up to donate blood, click here. The blood code is: FARGOAIR .

To make a monetary donation to the Fargo Air Museum during the 24-hour fundraising event, click here.

