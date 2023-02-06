Cooking with Cash Wa
Egg cost vs. cost of raising chickens

Raising chickens
Raising chickens(KFYR)
By Demi Hartl
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 5:47 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - With the cost of eggs skyrocketing, many have begun searching for more affordable options.

The Bismarck Runnings is actively preparing for a much larger season this year for selling chicks.

Although many may think raising chickens for egg production is an easier solution, the cost and labor may surprise you.

“There’s a lot of feed cost that you don’t think of the more animals you have, a lot more food that they eat. You’ve got to have your structure, and in the wintertime, you’re looking at possibly doing a little bit of supplemental heating when it’s getting into the 20s below,” said Cade Feland, owner of chickens and ducks.

Feland also says many online resources offer guidelines on how many chickens you can have per square foot, but he has found those estimates are extremely overestimated.

He says while you can keep them in a smaller space, unhappy chickens will end up fighting with each other and lay fewer eggs.

Feland says these are all things to consider when thinking of buying chickens.

