Barn fire kills several goats near Nimrod

By Bobby Falat
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 1:42 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Nimrod, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Several goats have died after a fire erupted at a barn just north of Nimrod, MN.

The Wadena County Sheriff’s Office says the fire took place Saturday, February 4th, at 7:15 p.m., where the barn was fully engulfed in flames.

The barn was owned by Akiing 8th Fire Solar and has been deemed a total loss. All of the goats in the barn died.

It is believed that the cause of the fire was from heat sources that were being used inside the barn.

Wadena Fire and several other agencies also assisted to put out the fire.

