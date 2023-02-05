Cooking with Cash Wa
'I want him to know how grateful I am': Woman wants to thank random stranger who helped her after rollover crash

Entrance ramp for I-29.
Entrance ramp for I-29.(Aaron Walling/KVLY)
By Aaron Walling
Published: Feb. 4, 2023 at 6:25 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A S. Fargo woman is looking to get in contact with a random stranger that helped her after a rollover crash on I-29. Debra Acevedo said she was upside when the good Samaritan got her out.

“Oh it was terrifying because once the car rolled it stayed upside down so I was hanging, the only thing holding me was the seat belt,” said Acevedo. “I heard him say are you ok, are you ok.”

The random stranger helped Acevedo throughout the process. Which meant a lot to her since it was a scary situation. He helped her warm up and waited with her until emergency crews got there.

“He pried the door open and he got me out,” said Acevedo. “He let me sit in his truck. He gave me his gloves because it was freezing that morning. I sat with him in the truck with him until the sheriff was ready for me. I want him to know how grateful I am.”

Acevedo said the crash started after she hit an icy patch on I-29. Which is a good reminder to be careful according to the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

“They just need to remember that conditions change a lot quicker, especially in the winter time.” said Sgt. Wade Kadrmas.

Highway patrol also said it is important to plan ahead before driving.

