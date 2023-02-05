Fatal snowmobile crash in Staples, Minn.

STAPLES, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A 65-year-old man from Staples, Minn., died after a snowmobile crash in the Byron Township. Cass County emergency personnel and family members gave the man CPR after the crash.

An investigation showed the snowmobile track broke off and ejected the driver. The man died at the crash and the incident remains under investigation.

