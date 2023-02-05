Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney
Islands of New England Tour

Deputies: Toddler hit by car while being dropped off at babysitter’s house

Deputies say the 2-year-old girl was being dropped off at a babysitter's house when she was struck. (KTRK via CNN)
By KTRK Staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2023 at 11:36 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (KTRK) - A 2-year-old girl in Houston died after deputies say she wandered into the path of a moving SUV and was struck.

Deputies with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office say a 2-year-old girl was hit by a car while she was being dropped off at a babysitter’s house about 5 p.m. Friday in Houston.

The toddler reportedly wandered into the path of a moving SUV, which rolled over her. She was taken to a hospital, where she later died.

Investigators say the driver, who has only been identified as a 43-year-old woman, was cleaning her vehicle, while multiple children played on the concrete driveway. The driver sent the children inside and later moved the car from the concrete driveway to an earthen driveway.

As she was moving forward, deputies say she felt a bump she believed was the transition from the concrete to the earthen section. When she got out of the vehicle, she realized she had hit the toddler.

Investigators could not say whether the driver was the child’s babysitter. They say she did not appear to be impaired when the girl was hit.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 KTRK via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Renee Simpson
Woman arrested for stealing $7,000 from Valley City Eagles Club
Man acting as therapist arrested for alleged Jamestown sexual assault - February 2
NEW DETAILS: Jamestown priest arrested on sexual exploitation charges
Oak Grove Lutheran
Oak Grove, ousted track coach at center of federal civil rights lawsuit
Go Red for Women: Fargo mom shares story after heart attack to spread awareness
Marc Leslie
UPDATE: Former Sickies Manager charged with sexual assault of teen girl

Latest News

Deputies say the 2-year-old girl was being dropped off at a babysitter's house when she was...
Investigator: Toddler struck, killed after wandering into path of moving SUV
The $747 million Powerball jackpot up for grabs Monday night is the ninth largest in U.S....
Powerball jackpot grows to $747 million after no winner
10:00PM News February 4 - Part 2
10:00PM News February 4 - Part 2
Valley News Live Weather at 10:00PM Saturday February 4th
Valley News Live Weather at 10:00PM Saturday February 4th