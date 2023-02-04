Warming Above Average This Weekend - Next Week!

TONIGHT’S FORECAST:

Temperatures continue to gradually rise overnight Friday and winds go lighter with partly cloudy skies. THANK YOU, WARM FRONT! Temperatures around the midnight hour will be mainly in the single digits below zero... coldest to the east, single digits above zero west. By morning, we are all above zero as that warm front pushes in from the west.

EXTENDED FORECAST:

SATURDAY - SUNDAY: High temperatures will be in the 20s and low 30s Saturday! We will have a little bit of a west-southwesterly breeze and a mix of sun and clouds. There will be a few flakes or light snow showers along the International border thanks to a cold front, and later in the day we see that light snow move south into some of our northern counties. Expect just a dusting where flakes fall. Our warmer weather will continue on Sunday, with just a minor setback in association with Saturday evening’s cold front. We will have partly cloudy skies and temperatures just slightly cooler than Saturday, but still above average in the 20s for most. Winds will be lighter than Saturday, but not for long. The wind kicks in late Sunday, but it brings in another round of warmer air! Temperatures will be rising Sunday night into Monday morning.

MONDAY - TUESDAY: Monday brings another shot of snow and wintry mix. At this point in time, it looks to be pretty light and spotty. We will continue to warm, though! Morning lows will be in the teens to low 20s, and most could find themselves above freezing by the afternoon! There may be a town or two south that manages a 40 degree reading. Tuesday will bring a bit of a north wind. Due to these north winds, we will have cooler temperatures. We will see some clouds in the morning, but it will progressively become sunnier through the day as high pressure moves in. Temperatures in the morning will be in the teens for many. Afternoon highs will be in the 20s, so still a bit above average.

WEDNESDAY - FRIDAY: Under partly cloudy skies, we can expect another seasonably mild day! Morning lows will be in the teens before afternoon high temperatures warm back into the upper 20s and low 30s. Thursday will be another mild day although a few degrees cooler than Wednesday. Under partly cloudy skies, temperatures go from upper teens and low 20s in the morning to upper 20s and low 30s in the afternoon. Friday will be the coolest day of the week. We see temperatures closer to seasonal average with morning lows in the teens for most and highs in the teens and low 20s under a partly cloudy sky.

