Warming Above Average This Week - Next Week!

THANK YOU, WARM FRONT! Saturday morning, we all started above zero as a warm front pushes in from the west. We currently are sitting at freezing here in Fargo, but elsewhere we are seeing temperatures in the 40s out west! We have a little bit of a west-southwesterly breeze and a mix of sun and clouds.

Sunday morning, we expect to be a tad cooler than today. We start off tonight with a band of snow entering the northern counties that will push across the south. This is associated with a small cold front as well, and there will only be a light dusting of snow for most and will be gone by your morning commute.

Waking up, temperatures will be a bit cooler with temperatures starting in the mid-teens for the central and western valley, but single digits for the east. Temperatures do warm up into the 20s for your afternoon, with the partly cloudy skies which will keep us cooer. The winds will remain on the calmer side throughout the day out of the south.

Tomorrow evening, some patchy fog develops out West and will move its way north to the Devils lake Basin. The winds do increase however, but so will the temperatures for another warm and mild day on Monday to start your work week.

EXTENDED FORECAST:

SUNDAY: Our warmer weather will continue on Sunday, with just a minor setback in association with Saturday evening’s cold front. We will have partly cloudy skies and temperatures just slightly cooler than Saturday, but still above average in the 20s for most. Winds will be lighter than Saturday, but not for long. The wind kicks in late Sunday, but it brings in another round of warmer air! Temperatures will be rising Sunday night into Monday morning.

MONDAY - TUESDAY: Monday brings another shot of snow and wintry mix. At this point in time, it looks to be pretty light and spotty. We will continue to warm, though! Morning lows will be in the teens to low 20s, and most could find themselves above freezing by the afternoon! There may be a town or two south that manages a 40 degree reading. Tuesday will bring a bit of a north wind. Due to these north winds, we will have cooler temperatures. We will see some clouds in the morning, but it will progressively become sunnier through the day as high pressure moves in. Temperatures in the morning will be in the teens for many. Afternoon highs will be in the 20s, so still a bit above average.

WEDNESDAY - THURSDAY: Under partly cloudy skies, we can expect another seasonably mild day! Morning lows will be in the teens before afternoon high temperatures warm back into the upper 20s and low 30s. Thursday will be another mild day although a few degrees cooler than Wednesday. Under partly cloudy skies, temperatures go from upper teens and low 20s in the morning to upper 20s and low 30s in the afternoon.

FRIDAY-SATURDAY: Friday will be the coolest day of the week. We see temperatures closer to seasonal average with morning lows in the teens and single digits for most and highs in the teens and low 20s under a partly cloudy sky. The skies will continue to remain partly clear as we continue throughout the end of the week. But the warm up continues on Saturday with another chance of temperatures sitting just below freezing for your afternoon.

