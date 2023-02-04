Go Red for Women: Fargo mom shares story after heart attack to spread awareness

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Cardiovascular Disease is the number one killer of women in the United States, causing one in three deaths every year.

February 3 is Go Red for Women Day, an initiative by the American Heart Association to raise awareness and improve heart health for women.

A Fargo mom has shared the same mission now for five years. Kadie Stoltz was just 35 years old when she had a heart attack.

“I had just felt off all weekend,” Stoltz said. “Maybe I was coming down with something, I was just tired, there was a lot going on.”

Stoltz had just run a half marathon. She was a healthy, busy mom of three little ones and didn’t think much of it.

“Sloan and I were sitting on the couch,” Stoltz said. “I just stood up, said her name and collapsed.”

Stoltz’s husband was six hours away at the time. Her 8-year-old daughter, Sloan, picked up the phone and Facetimed her sister in Grand Forks. They called 911 and told Sloan to get her neighbor, Mark.

“He came over and saw me on the floor and started CPR right away,” Stoltz said. “He had learned CPR 25-30 years prior, but never used it. It wasn’t long before the fire department came. They shocked me like four times.”

Doctors say Stoltz had a tear in her main artery. It caused a blood clot, leading to the cardiac arrest.

If Mark hadn’t started CPR, things could have ended much differently.

“Learn hands only CPR and don’t be afraid to use it,” Stoltz said. “Listen to your body, listen to the symptoms, go in if you think something could be wrong.”

It’s been almost five years now and Stoltz doesn’t let it hold her back. Instead, she and her family enjoy their time together and share their story to remind others about the importance of heart health.

Stoltz adds it’s important to talk to your kids, so they can help in case of an emergency.

