Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney
Islands of New England Tour

Dog found in ditch with broken bones, rocks in stomach, animal rescuers say

An animal rescue group in Las Vegas says a dog was found in a ditch with broken bones and rocks in its stomach. (Source: KVVU)
By Joe Vigil and Jordan Gartner
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 9:00 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) - An animal rescue group in Las Vegas says a dog was found with broken bones and rocks in its stomach.

KVVU reports volunteers with A Home 4 Spot Animal Rescue, a nonprofit organization, recently located a dog named Duke in a ditch in the Las Vegas valley.

According to the organization, Duke underwent surgery this week after veterinarians found rocks in his stomach when X-rays were taken.

Animal rescuers said they weren’t sure how the rocks got into the dog’s stomach, but a cloth material was also found inside him.

Representatives with A Home 4 Spot Animal Rescue said the team is trying to raise money for Duke’s medical expenses.

Copyright 2023 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

10pm News Part 2 February 1st
Finding your unclaimed property
Patrick Opdahl
Fargo PD arrests man who prompted a shelter in place for the area
Nolan Wilson
Fargo mom hopes sharing story of young son’s suicide saves other families from heartbreak
Man acting as therapist arrested for alleged Jamestown sexual assault - February 2
NEW DETAILS: Jamestown priest arrested on sexual exploitation charges
Travis Dunn
UND hockey player and broadcaster, Travis Dunn, passes away suddenly

Latest News

Go Red for Women: Fargo mom shares story after heart attack to spread awareness
U.S. officials are keeping watch on what is believed to be a Chinese spy balloon flying over...
Chinese balloon soars across US; Blinken scraps Beijing trip
Authorities say a man was rescued Friday by the Coast Guard after waves flipped his boat in the...
Man wanted by Canadian police rescued by Coast Guard after stolen boat capsizes
Oak Grove Lutheran
Oak Grove, ousted track coach at center of federal civil rights lawsuit