Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney
Islands of New England Tour

Athletic Director in Turtle Mountains discusses respect for all at sporting events

Belcourt water tower
Belcourt water tower(KMOT)
By Zach Keenan
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 7:43 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELCOURT, N.D. (KMOT) - Your News Leader wanted to learn how leadership at other schools across the region are responding to the recent incident at a basketball game in Jamestown.

For Dr. Shane Martin, the Athletic Director for Turtle Mountain Community Schools, his message was one of respect all around.

Martin said rarely in his 17 years in that school district has he had to remind his students to treat their fellow teams with respect.

He didn’t want to comment on specific schools, but said there’s a lesson for every school to learn.

I think there’s always room for every school, including ours to be more aware of the different nationalities and ethnicities that we have in our great state of North Dakota. And to welcome all those people make them always feel at home. And I think Turtle Mountain tradition is to always make everybody feel at home. And we do a good job of that,” said Martin.

Martin said he hasn’t had the chance to talk with their student-athletes about the situation yet, but planned to address it before they host Bismarck Century Friday night.

Turtle Mountain plays at Jamestown Saturday evening.

Previous Coverage: Communities respond to racial slurs at basketball game in Jamestown

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

10pm News Part 2 February 1st
Finding your unclaimed property
Patrick Opdahl
Fargo PD arrests man who prompted a shelter in place for the area
Nolan Wilson
Fargo mom hopes sharing story of young son’s suicide saves other families from heartbreak
Man acting as therapist arrested for alleged Jamestown sexual assault - February 2
NEW DETAILS: Jamestown priest arrested on sexual exploitation charges
Travis Dunn
UND hockey player and broadcaster, Travis Dunn, passes away suddenly

Latest News

10:00PM Weather February 3
10:00PM Weather February 3
10:00PM News February 3 - Part 1
10:00PM News February 3 - Part 1
10:00PM News February 3 - Part 2
10:00PM News February 3 - Part 2
10:00PM Sports February 3
10:00PM Sports February 3
Go Red for Women: Fargo mom shares story after heart attack to spread awareness