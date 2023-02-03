Women hurt, charges under investigation after crash in Richland County

RICHLAND COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Two women are hurt and charges are under investigation after a crash in Richland County.

It happened just before 5:30 PM Thursday at the intersection of Richland County 1 and 76th Street SE, 3 miles north of Mooreton.

Highway Patrol says Leslie Reiland, 39, from Colfax failed to yield the right of way to another driver, Robyn Opatril, 42, from Wahpeton, and hit her vehicle in a T-bone style collision. Both vehicles entered the east ditch of County 1. Their injuries are considered minor. No details yet on the potential charges.

