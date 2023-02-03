Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney
Islands of New England Tour

Women hurt, charges under investigation after crash in Richland County

(Source: MGN)
By Stacie Van Dyke
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 9:22 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHLAND COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Two women are hurt and charges are under investigation after a crash in Richland County.

It happened just before 5:30 PM Thursday at the intersection of Richland County 1 and 76th Street SE, 3 miles north of Mooreton.

Highway Patrol says Leslie Reiland, 39, from Colfax failed to yield the right of way to another driver, Robyn Opatril, 42, from Wahpeton, and hit her vehicle in a T-bone style collision. Both vehicles entered the east ditch of County 1. Their injuries are considered minor. No details yet on the potential charges.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nolan Wilson
Fargo mom hopes sharing story of young son’s suicide saves other families from heartbreak
The Red River Valley SWAT was called in to help with a suicidal situation. It ended peacefully...
UPDATE: Suicidal situation ends peacefully
Portsmouth Public Schools says Arlisha Boykins, an assistant basketball coach at Churchland...
High school basketball coach posed as player in game, school system says
Patrick O'Rourke was arrested in Fargo, ND. He's been wanted for 12 years for multiple charges.
Florida man wanted by police for 12 years arrested in Fargo
Mexican Village in downtown Fargo
Downtown Fargo Mexican Village closes doors after 52 years

Latest News

10:00PM News February 1 Part 1
10:00PM News February 1 Part 1
Man throws cats out of car after trying to surrender them in Fargo, police say
Jamestown Public Schools response on discriminatory remarks
Valley City School District
VCPS discussing options for school facilities