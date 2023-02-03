Woman arrested for stealing $7,000 from Valley City Eagles Club

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Valley City woman was arrested after allegedly stealing thousands of dollars that belonged to the Valley City Eagles Club.

A man went to the Valley City Police Department on January 13 to report that someone had just taken money out of a money bag in his vehicle. He said the passenger door of his vehicle was open and larger bills were missing from the bag. He said the five-dollar and one-dollar bills were still in the bag.

Around the same time, a juvenile called the police department claiming that someone took the money and gave it to him. He wouldn’t tell police officers who stole the money, saying he didn’t want that person to get in trouble.

Through investigation, police were able to identify Renee Simpson as the suspect in the money theft. Police attempted to call Simpson, but her phone was off and went straight to voicemail.

On January 14, an attorney for Simpson informed officers that Simpson would be turning herself in. She returned the money to the police department and was arrested for theft and unlawful entry into a vehicle.

According to court documents, Simpson apologized several times while at the police department saying, “I only took a little bit”, “I didn’t know I took that much”, and “I just can’t even believe I did that, I have a gambling problem.”

After officers counted the money, they reported $7,191 was turned in. Court documents say Simpson told officers she spent approximately $130 and said she would pay it back.

Simpson’s initial court appearance is scheduled for February 21.

