Vehicle catches fire in Stamart Travel Center parking lot

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -Fargo fire responded to a vehicle fire just after 10 a.m. this morning at the Stamart Travel Center located at 3500 12th Ave. N. in Fargo.

Fargo fire says a woman was pulling into a parking spot when her car started smoking from the engine compartment. Very quickly after her car burst into flames. Stamart turned off their pumps as a precaution.

When Firefighters arrived they found the car fully engulfed in flames but they were able to put the fire out in less than 10 minutes.

No one was injured. There is no further information available at this time.

