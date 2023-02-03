VCPS discussing options for school facilities

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The Valley City Public School will repay for over levying their Building Fund.

Superintendent Josh Johnson made that announcement last month. He said as we considered funding options for our proposed school facility projects, our financial partner requested the school district move the Building Fund levy from 10 to 20 mills.

Johnson said we then called Barnes County Auditor Beth Didier and she informed us, we do not have the authority in the Build Fund to levy above 10 mills. She said North Dakota Century Code states school districts may levy up to 20 mills in the Building Fund; however, it must be voted in by the citizens of the school district.

Johnson said in full transparency with the taxpayers, the school district will repay $620,000 for over levying the Building Fund.

Now he said the school board is discussing all their options including whether they should place the issue on a future ballot for a vote.

Johnson said the school board will discuss their options during the next school board meeting on February 15th at 5:30pm.

