Traffic and parking alerts for Monster Jam on Saturday

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Monster Jam is revving back into the FARGODOME on Saturday, February 4, and the city of Fargo says to be prepared for increased traffic and congestion. Two shows are happening at 1:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. The doors open one hour before each show.

Doors for the Pit Party open at 10:30 a.m. To enter, you must have a valid 1:00 p.m. show ticket and pit pass to get down onto the floor. $20 pit passes will be sold at the east box office on the day of the show.

Due to other events happening in North Fargo, the city says there will be increased traffic between 12:00 p.m.-3:00 p.m. The city suggests using alternate routes to the FARGODOME to avoid major traffic delays:

Northbound I-29 exit on 12th Avenue North to 18th Street. Southbound I-29 exit on 19th Avenue North.

In town traffic use 10th Street North to either 17th or 19th Avenue North.

Eastbound 12th Avenue traffic to 18th Street North

Westbound 12th Avenue traffic to 10th Street North

Parking lots open at 8:00 a.m. and general parking is $5 per vehicle.

If you already have Monster Jam tickets, especially for sections 13-23, it is suggested to park in lots E, F and G on the west side of the FARGODOME to avoid congestion with those trying to purchase tickets the day of the show. Event staff say to dress appropriately as the west and south entrances are not fully enclosed.

If your tickets are in any other section, you need to buy tickets or pick up tickets at will call, park in lots B and C on the east side of the building and enter in the main lobby.

Drop off/Pick up traffic is encouraged on the west side of FARGODOME. Tickets are still available for both show times; prices range from $21-$81 and all fans age 2 and older are required to have a ticket to attend the event.

For more event information please visit www.fargodome.com. For event questions call 701-241-9100 or email dome.info@fargodome.com.

