Three arrested in Fargo after pickup truck stolen

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Three people were arrested for their involvement in stealing a pickup truck in Fargo Saturday.

Police were called to a south Fargo business where they say a man left his pickup running outside. Officers found security footage and developed descriptions of three people and a second vehicle involved in the incident.

On Monday, officers spotted the second vehicle and pulled it over. They say the two people in the car matched the descriptions from the security footage, and were brought in.

After interviewing the two individuals, officers identified the third person who was said to have been the one to steal the truck. Authorities later arrested 40-year-old April Schatz from her Fargo home. She’s charged with theft of a motor vehicle.

The other two, 43-year-old Eric Paye and 52-year-old Amy Howe, were arrested for outstanding warrants from other agencies. Authorities say the truck was returned to the owner.

