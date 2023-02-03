Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney
Islands of New England Tour

ND House votes down minimum wage increase

Minimum wage
Minimum wage(KFYR-TV)
By Joel Crane
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 5:55 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota House of Representatives rejected a bill today that would have raised the state’s minimum wage.

HB 1507 would have raised the state’s minimum wage to $9.00 per hour and would continue increase $0.25 per hour every year. Those opposed to the bill say it would’ve put undue strain on small businesses.

“In committee discussion, it was decided an increase in the minimum wage is not needed: the free market is working. In fact, it is now an employee market. And as we know, there’s a workforce shortage, putting most employees’ earnings, far greater than the minimum wage,” said Representative Austen Schauer, R-West Fargo.

Those in favor of the bill said a lower minimum wage hurts North Dakota as they compete for workforce against neighboring states. The minimum wage in Minnesota, South Dakota and Montana are all at or above $9.95 per hour.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

10pm News Part 2 February 1st
Finding your unclaimed property
Patrick Opdahl
Fargo PD arrests man who prompted a shelter in place for the area
Nolan Wilson
Fargo mom hopes sharing story of young son’s suicide saves other families from heartbreak
Man acting as therapist arrested for alleged Jamestown sexual assault - February 2
NEW DETAILS: Jamestown priest arrested on sexual exploitation charges
Travis Dunn
UND hockey player and broadcaster, Travis Dunn, passes away suddenly

Latest News

Daycare
ND childcare leaders sound the alarm, begging for more help to address care crisis
MN Senate Thursday
Minnesota one step closer to carbon-free energy future
Women Committee chairs
ND House votes against women in leadership bill
6:00PM News February 3- Part 3
6:00PM News February 3- Part 3
6:00PM News February 3- Part 2
6:00PM News February 3- Part 2