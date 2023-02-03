Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney
Islands of New England Tour

Mora the therapy dog starts at Hawley Elementary School

Therapy Dog Mora
Therapy Dog Mora(Hawley Elementary School)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 12:03 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAWLEY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Students in Hawley, Minnesota, are getting a new companion starting this week. The school district says Mora has formal training through the American Kennel Club earning AKC S.T.A.R Puppy and AKC Canine Good Citizen.

The pup and her owner, Rachel, became a therapy team with Pet Partners in October 2022. The pair will be visiting Hawley Elementary regularly.

In a post on social media, the district said, “Mora loves walks, swimming, belly rubs, treats and kids. She is very excited to listen to all of our great readers!”

Mora is a therapy dog serving schools, pediatric hospitals and senior care facilities.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

10pm News Part 2 February 1st
Finding your unclaimed property
Nolan Wilson
Fargo mom hopes sharing story of young son’s suicide saves other families from heartbreak
Patrick Opdahl
Fargo PD arrests man who prompted a shelter in place for the area
Travis Dunn
UND hockey player and broadcaster, Travis Dunn, passes away suddenly
An Alzheimer's special care center is facing a $10,000 fine for mistakenly pronouncing one of...
Woman declared dead found still alive inside funeral home

Latest News

MONSTER JAM RETURNS TO FARGODOME
Monster Jam Returns to Fargodome
The East Grand Forks Police Department says it was informed of an impaired person at a...
East Grand Forks PD use PIT maneuver to end pursuit
UPDATE: Former Sickies Manager charged with sexual assault of teen girl
UPDATE: Former Sickies Manager charged with sexual assault of teen girl
Mr. Food – Carrot Cake Whoopie Pies – February 3
Mr. Food – Carrot Cake Whoopie Pies – February 3