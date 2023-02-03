Mora the therapy dog starts at Hawley Elementary School

HAWLEY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Students in Hawley, Minnesota, are getting a new companion starting this week. The school district says Mora has formal training through the American Kennel Club earning AKC S.T.A.R Puppy and AKC Canine Good Citizen.

The pup and her owner, Rachel, became a therapy team with Pet Partners in October 2022. The pair will be visiting Hawley Elementary regularly.

In a post on social media, the district said, “Mora loves walks, swimming, belly rubs, treats and kids. She is very excited to listen to all of our great readers!”

Mora is a therapy dog serving schools, pediatric hospitals and senior care facilities.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.