Monster Jam Returns to Fargodome

Fans and families will get to enjoy action-packed performances from experienced and rookie drivers.
By Nachai Taylor
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 1:29 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Monster Jam is revving up once again at the Fargodome this weekend.

Fans and families will get to enjoy action-packed performances from experienced and rookie drivers. This year is the first time three women are competing during a Monster Jam tour.

“Women are capable of absolutely anything. Almost an even playing field with three women and five male drivers just show the progression happening in the world. It is so exciting to be a part of it because it doesn’t matter what it is you are passionate about. There’s space for you. Just go for it,” said Ashley Sanford, a rookie, and driver of Megalodon.

There are two shows available tomorrow at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. A pit party is happening before the 1 p.m. show, where fans can meet the drivers and check out the monster jam trucks. This event is sold separately.

Tickets are still available and can be purchased at the door. Tickets range between $21 and $81. They can also be purchased online.

