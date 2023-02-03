Man throws cats out of car after trying to surrender them in Fargo, police say

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Thursday brought a lingering sad feeling for animal lovers in the Valley, after Fargo Police said a man threw two cats out of his vehicle, killing one of them.

The incident was caught on camera outside of the city pound. Officers are still looking for the man and his car, a red, four-door sedan with silver window trim.

It all started at the Homeward Animal Shelter in Fargo, which has had to turn several people away in the past few months.

“A lot of people are struggling. They don’t know what to do and I wish we had all the space in the world to help everyone, but we just don’t,” Operations Director Heather Clyde said. “We are struggling, too, with the number of animals in our care, having enough fosters and adopters, the financial resources to care for more animals.”

However, Clyde couldn’t imagine this situation would take such a dark turn.

“When we have to turn people away, we always hope they’re going to find another place for the animals,” Clyde said. “This situation just turned out horrifically, terrible, not what we wanted at all.

A man came in to surrender his two cats, but the shelter was full. Homeward already has about 200 animals, roughly double capacity. So, Homeward sent him to the pound.

“We’ve been concentrating primarily on the pound animals because those are our most important animals since they’re on a timeline,” she said. “If we aren’t taking those animals at the pound, they are euthanized. We concentrate on the pound animals and those pound animals keep us full just rescuing them.”

At the pound, the man was told he’d have to pay $230 to surrender both cats. Officials say he became angry, said he couldn’t afford to do so and took off.

“It made me sick to my stomach. The pound reported it when the gentleman left,” Fargo Officer Laverne Aventi said. “They did get security video.”

Officer Aventi said the man took the cats out of the carrier and tossed them out of his car before driving off, running one of them over in the process.

“It was hard to watch as an animal lover, as a pet parent myself,” Officer Aventi. “It was really hard to watch the entirety of that video.”

Shelters will take your pets for free if they’re not full. However, many will ask for a donation. The pound will always take them, but you do have to pay a fee.

While it’s not recommended, there are also people looking for pets on Facebook. Just make sure your animal is going to a good place.

“That’s the most heartbreaking part,” Clyde said. “If he would have just left the carrier, someone would have grabbed them and brought them in. The cats would have been fine.”

The man is facing two animal abandonment charges, which can result in about a year of jail time, a $3,000 fee or both. Officer Aventi says more charges are possible.

Shelters are in great need of donations, adoptions and fosters so they don’t have to turn people away and put animals at risk. The other cat involved was not harmed and is already being taken care of by a foster family.

