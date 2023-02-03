Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney
Islands of New England Tour

Man leaves human jawbone at California police station

FILE - The coroner’s office determined one of the bones was a human jawbone, police said.
FILE - The coroner’s office determined one of the bones was a human jawbone, police said.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 10:25 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (AP) — A man walked into a Southern California police station, left a human jawbone and other items and then left, authorities said.

The incident occurred Thursday in the city of San Bernardino, about 60 miles (96 kilometers) east of Los Angeles.

The unidentified man left what appeared to be animal remains and the jawbone, the San Bernardino Police Department said in a social media post.

The man left and officers were unable to locate him.

It was not immediately known whether the remains were real until the coroner’s office determined one of the bones was a human jawbone, police said.

Police released a surveillance photo showing a bearded man.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

10pm News Part 2 February 1st
Finding your unclaimed property
Nolan Wilson
Fargo mom hopes sharing story of young son’s suicide saves other families from heartbreak
Patrick Opdahl
Fargo PD arrests man who prompted a shelter in place for the area
Travis Dunn
UND hockey player and broadcaster, Travis Dunn, passes away suddenly
Neil Pfeifer
Man acting as therapist arrested for alleged Jamestown sexual assault

Latest News

Austin officials face pressure to restore the power for thousands of residents after a major...
Texas power woes linger as New England braces for deep freeze
The Shamrock Shake and the Oreo Shamrock McFlurry will be available at participating...
McDonald’s Shamrock Shake is coming back soon
Franco-Spanish fashion designer Paco Rabanne seen after being awarded Officer of the Legion of...
Lauded fashion designer Paco Rabanne dies at age 88
President Joe Biden addresses the higher-than-expected January jobs report Friday morning.
Biden addresses January jobs report