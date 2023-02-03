Cooking with Cash Wa
Lower prescription drugs bill voted down in ND Senate

Senate Bill 2031 would have started a pilot program for people on the North Dakota Public Employees Retirement System, or PERS, to bring prescription drug costs in alignment with Canadian prices.(MGN)
By Joel Crane
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 8:44 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A bill that proponents said would’ve lowered prescription drug prices for North Dakotans failed in the state Senate Thursday.

Senate Bill 2031 would have started a pilot program for people on the North Dakota Public Employees Retirement System, or PERS, to bring prescription drug costs in alignment with Canadian prices.

Prescription drugs in Canada tend to cost 65% to 80% less than they do in the U.S.

The bill failed by a vote of 14-33.

