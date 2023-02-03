Cooking with Cash Wa
Good Samaritan helps pull burning skid-steer from garage

By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 5:04 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
POLK COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A garage and skid-steer were damaged after a fire in rural Polk County, Minnesota, but a home was saved thanks to the help of a stranger.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a garage fire at 18220 260th Street SW in Gentilly around 2:30 p.m. on Friday, February 3. Deputies and the Crookston Fire Department responded and discovered that the fire originated from a skid-steer that was parked in the garage attached to a home.

The homeowner, 82-year-old Duane Spear, said a good Samaritan stopped to help by pulling the burning skid-steer out of the garage with their pickup. Firefighters say the person’s efforts helped prevent further damage to the garage and the house. The person left before emergency crews arrived.

The garage and skid-steer had moderate fire damage. It is believed the fire was caused by a mechanical issue with the skid-steer. No one was hurt.

