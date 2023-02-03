Cooking with Cash Wa
Firefighters credit young girl, family dog with saving loved ones in house fire

A Minnesota fire department credits a young girl and her dog with helping their family escape a house fire.(Duluth Minnesota Fire Department)
By Hayley Raatsi and Jordan Gartner
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 7:26 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DULUTH, Minn. (KBJR/Gray News) - A fire department in Minnesota says a family pet and a young girl helped alert others to a house fire.

According to the Duluth Fire Department, firefighters were called to a residential fire late Wednesday night.

KBJR reports that when the first fire truck arrived, crews saw a large garage nearly engulfed in flames. The garage was detached but still within a few inches of a two-story house and appeared connected to the main structure by a room.

Firefighters said the garage’s roof ended up collapsing but they were able to extinguish the flames.

According to the department, a family of four was asleep inside the home when the fire started.

Authorities said a 12-year-old girl was in the house but was able to alert her family of the flames after hearing the family’s dog, Dudley, barking from the garage.

Fire officials said she spotted the fire after she looked outside her bedroom window and woke the rest of the family up before they escaped.

The girl’s father also picked up the search for Dudley. He was able to get him to safety, despite having singed fur.

According to the fire department, the girl’s quick actions prevented more damage. Her father said she acted quickly and calmly.

Officials said there were no injuries reported in the fire and crews were able to keep the flames out of the house.

Fire officials did not immediately release the cause of the fire but estimated initial damages at about $80,000.

Copyright 2023 KBJR via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

