Finally Friday... Warming Wind Kicks in for the Weekend

FRIDAY FORECAST:

Warming has already kicked in today with increasing south winds. We’ve got mostly cloudy skies that may be squeezing out a few flurries as warmer air moves in. Heads up, though... It will still feel frigid with the wind chill effect, even as temperatures are rising.

Midday temperatures will be in the single digits on either side of zero across the region. South winds will be gusting over 25mph by this time as well along with a warm front. There may be a few flakes or flurries along the International border as well, but it will be very light.

By the time we are clocking out of work for the week Friday afternoon, southerly gusts will be exceeding 30 mph. This will bring concerns for blowing and drifting snow for the evening drive, especially in open country. We will start to see those warmer temperatures across our western counties of eastern ND. Wind chills for all will still be sub-zero.

Late, temperatures continue to gradually rise and winds go lighter with partly cloudy skies.

EXTENDED FORECAST:

SATURDAY - SUNDAY: Our warming trend REALLY ramps up on Saturday! Thanks to a south wind, we will see low temperatures will be in the single digits on both sides of zero! High temperatures will be in the 20s and low 30s. Our warmer weather will continue on Sunday! We will have some cloudy skies and temperatures just slightly cooler than Saturday, but still above average in the 20s for most.

MONDAY - TUESDAY: Monday brings another shot of snow and wintry mix. At this point in time, it looks to be pretty light and spotty. We will continue to warm, though! Morning lows will be in the teens to low 20s, and most could find themselves above freezing by the afternoon! There may be a town or two south that manages a 40 degree reading. Tuesday will bring a bit of a north wind. Due to these north winds, we will have cooler temperatures. We will see some clouds in the morning, but it will progressively become sunnier through the day as high pressure moves in. Temperatures in the morning will be in the teens for many. Afternoon highs will be in the 20s, so still a bit above average.

WEDNESDAY - THURSDAY: Under partly cloudy skies, we can expect another seasonably mild day! Morning lows will be in the teens before afternoon high temperatures warm back into the upper 20s and low 30s. Thursday will be another mild day although a few degrees cooler than Wednesday. Under partly cloudy skies, temperatures go from upper teens and low 20s in the morning to upper 20s and low 30s in the afternoon.

