East Grand Forks PD use PIT maneuver to end pursuit

EAST GRAND FORKS, M.N. (Valley News Live) - The East Grand Forks Police Department says it was informed of an impaired person at a residence in town driving a car, earlier today. Officers had been at the residence a short time before and removed the man from the property.

EGFPD officers tried to make a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 300 Block of 15th St. NE. That vehicle failed to pull over and fled from officers. Police say a pursuit started, going through the City of East Grand Forks and into rural Polk County.

Police made a PIT maneuver (a pursuit tactic used by a pursuing car that can force a fleeing vehicle to turn sideways abruptly, potentially making the driver lose control) just north of East Grand Forks on MN State Highway 220.

Police arrested Tyler Letich. He was taken to the Northwest Regional Correctional Center.

There was a woman in the car at the time who was released from the scene. No injuries were reported.

