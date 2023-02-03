Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney
Islands of New England Tour

Bill would mean no more DUIs on bicycles, horses

North Dakota Legislature
North Dakota Legislature(kfyr)
By Joel Crane
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 8:59 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A bill introduced at the legislature about bicycles and horses might soon make a small but significant difference for some people in North Dakota.

As the law currently stands, bicycles and horses are considered vehicles in North Dakota state law. House Bill 1506 would change that.

Although that might not seem like a big deal, it would mean people would no longer be able to be charged with driving under the influence while riding a bicycle or horse while intoxicated.

“With the force and effect of law, we’re discouraging individuals from driving a car drunk while simultaneously punishing them for rationally choosing a low-risk alternative transportation in the form of a bicycle,” said Jesse Walstad, attorney with the ND Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers.

The Highway Patrol testified in opposition to the bill. They gave multiple examples of intoxicated people riding bicycles obstructing traffic, including one instance where a drunk bicyclist failed to follow the rules of the road and died.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nolan Wilson
Fargo mom hopes sharing story of young son’s suicide saves other families from heartbreak
The Red River Valley SWAT was called in to help with a suicidal situation. It ended peacefully...
UPDATE: Suicidal situation ends peacefully
Portsmouth Public Schools says Arlisha Boykins, an assistant basketball coach at Churchland...
High school basketball coach posed as player in game, school system says
Patrick O'Rourke was arrested in Fargo, ND. He's been wanted for 12 years for multiple charges.
Florida man wanted by police for 12 years arrested in Fargo
Mexican Village in downtown Fargo
Downtown Fargo Mexican Village closes doors after 52 years

Latest News

10:00PM News February 1 Part 1
10:00PM News February 1 Part 1
Women hurt, charges under investigation after crash in Richland County
Jamestown Public Schools response on discriminatory remarks
Valley City School District
VCPS discussing options for school facilities