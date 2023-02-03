Area Priest arrested on sexual exploitation charges, Diocese of Fargo says

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Priest with The Diocese of Fargo was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of committing sexual exploitation by therapist in Stutsman County.

The Diocese says on Jan. 14 Father Neil Pfeifer was removed from active ministry, pending an investigation into allegations of inappropriate conduct.

“Today I have learned that Father Pfeifer was arrested. Father Pfeifer remains out of ministry as pastor of the Basilica of St. James in Jamestown, St. Margaret Mary in Buchanan and St. Mathias in Windsor, pending the outcome of the criminal investigation,” said the Most Reverend John Folda, Bishop of Fargo. “The Diocese of Fargo is cooperating fully with the investigation. Please pray for all involved.”

Anyone with information regarding these incidents are encouraged to contact Jamestown Police Sgt. Jason Prochnow at 701-252-2414 or N.D.B.C.I. Special Agent Troy Kelly at 701-251-2993.

