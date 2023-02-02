WF Police Department receives grant to buy more roadside flares

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The West Fargo Police Department is getting funding to buy more flares used when responding to roadside service calls. The department was awarded a AAA North Dakota traffic safety grant to make the purchase.

WFPD says the flares help increase visibility when officers are responding to roadside calls like vehicle crashes.

“Law enforcement officers are put in dangerous situations daily when responding to calls for service often just feet away from oncoming traffic,” said Assistant Chief Pete Nielsen.

The department is asking motorists to remember the North Dakota Move Over law. It requires drivers to move over to the next lane when approaching emergency vehicles displaying lights and to slow speed, if possible. Drivers can receive a $50 fine and two points on their driver’s license.

