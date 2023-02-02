Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney
Islands of New England Tour

WF Police Department receives grant to buy more roadside flares

By Valley News Live - Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 10:35 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The West Fargo Police Department is getting funding to buy more flares used when responding to roadside service calls. The department was awarded a AAA North Dakota traffic safety grant to make the purchase.

WFPD says the flares help increase visibility when officers are responding to roadside calls like vehicle crashes.

“Law enforcement officers are put in dangerous situations daily when responding to calls for service often just feet away from oncoming traffic,” said Assistant Chief Pete Nielsen.

The department is asking motorists to remember the North Dakota Move Over law. It requires drivers to move over to the next lane when approaching emergency vehicles displaying lights and to slow speed, if possible. Drivers can receive a $50 fine and two points on their driver’s license.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nolan Wilson
Fargo mom hopes sharing story of young son’s suicide saves other families from heartbreak
The Red River Valley SWAT was called in to help with a suicidal situation. It ended peacefully...
UPDATE: Suicidal situation ends peacefully
Portsmouth Public Schools says Arlisha Boykins, an assistant basketball coach at Churchland...
High school basketball coach posed as player in game, school system says
Patrick O'Rourke was arrested in Fargo, ND. He's been wanted for 12 years for multiple charges.
Florida man wanted by police for 12 years arrested in Fargo
Mexican Village in downtown Fargo
Downtown Fargo Mexican Village closes doors after 52 years

Latest News

10:00PM News February 1 Part 1
10:00PM News February 1 Part 1
NDT - Top Talkers – February 2
NDT - Top Talkers – February 2
NDT – Valentines Day Crafts – February 2
NDT – Valentines Day Crafts – February 2
NDT- Eye on Entertainment – February 2
NDT- Eye on Entertainment – February 2