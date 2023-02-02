USDA launches Cattle Contract Library pilot program

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture just launched a pilot program to improve transparency and competition in cattle markets.

North Dakota Senator John Hoeven secured legislation to establish the Cattle Contract Library as a pilot program, which the USDA is now implementing.

The library includes aggregated contract information including key terms, conditions, and volumes. Lawmakers say ranchers will be better positioned to market and sell their livestock.

“The whole idea with this Cattle Contract Library is it provides more information and more transparency for cattle ranchers. So that should help more competition and ultimately a better price for our ranches when they see their cattle,” said Hoeven.

The Cattle Contract Library is live now, you can view it here.

