UND hockey player and broadcaster, Travis Dunn, passes away suddenly

Travis Dunn(Travis Dunn)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 12:26 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - An award-winning broadcaster and UND hockey player has passed away suddenly on February 1, 2023.

Travis Dunn played hockey at the University of North Dakota in 1979 and 1980. He was a defenseman on the National Championship team. Dunn went on to do color commentary for UND Hockey.

“The North Dakota hockey family is saddened to hear of the passing of Travis Dunn,” said UND head coach Brad Berry. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the Dunn family at this time.”

Travis Dunn worked at Valley News Live from 1996 to 2002. He is remembered as a hard worker and a kind man who will be greatly missed. Listeners may also recognize him as the host of “Around The Rink” on 740 The Fan and co-host of KFGO’s “Game On Hockey.”

Dunn was 65 years old. He is survived by his wife Rose, daughter Serena, and son Gary.

