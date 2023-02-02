Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney
Islands of New England Tour

Sexual assault reports slightly increased in Fargo; FPD to undergo more training

There were 111 rapes reported between January and December of 2022.
(File)
(File)(MGN)
By Nachai Taylor
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 6:41 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -The Fargo Police Department is working to gain better tools and tactics to help better investigate sexual assaults in the city after a slight increase in reports in 2022.

Last year, there were 111 rapes reported between January and December. Of those, 13 resulted in an arrest, which is about a 12% clearance rate. Fargo Police Chief David Zibolski says investigators are undergoing training this month to learn more tools and tactics to better conduct comprehensive investigations into these types of crimes.

“It’s a unique crime in general, but it is a crime of violence and a crime of control. Some of them are very difficult to prove one way or the other. It’s certainly a lot in there that I think is proveable with the right tactics and tools and giving it the right attention

Zibolski says investigating sexual assaults comes with many challenges. One of the biggest challenges is the continued backlog of testing rape kits at the state lab. He says the situation has not improved as the lab is still in need of adequate staffing to process those kits.

“The longer we have to wait can have a real adverse effect on the investigation. A lot of times that evidence itself may be the only physical evidence there is in a particular report. It’s kind of critical for us to know that answer,” he said.

The majority of the cases reported involve the victim and the suspect having an association with each other. Zibolski says it is rare a case is the result of a random attack. He says while sexual assault cases are often hard to prosecute, it’s important that a victim does not try to destroy evidence.

“A lot of times people have the immediate reaction where they want to shower and clean up, get rid of the clothing,” Zibolski said. “It’s all part of that psychological trauma of the event, but that is really critical evidence.”

Zibolski says also don’t get rid of bedsheets as they too could provide crucial evidence.

If someone has been a victim of rape contact the police immediately. Also, it is crucial to get a sexual assault examination.

For information on local resources for sexual assault victims, visit Rape and Abuse Crisis Center’s website.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nolan Wilson
Fargo mom hopes sharing story of young son’s suicide saves other families from heartbreak
The Red River Valley SWAT was called in to help with a suicidal situation. It ended peacefully...
UPDATE: Suicidal situation ends peacefully
Portsmouth Public Schools says Arlisha Boykins, an assistant basketball coach at Churchland...
High school basketball coach posed as player in game, school system says
Patrick O'Rourke was arrested in Fargo, ND. He's been wanted for 12 years for multiple charges.
Florida man wanted by police for 12 years arrested in Fargo
Mexican Village in downtown Fargo
Downtown Fargo Mexican Village closes doors after 52 years

Latest News

Fargo Police Issue Shelter in Place - February 1
Fargo Police Issue Shelter in Place - February 1
Carley Kalis
FPD asking for help locating missing teen
The Red River Valley SWAT was called in to help with a suicidal situation. It ended peacefully...
FPD: Suicidal situation ends peacefully in S. Fargo
10pm News Part 2 February 1st
Finding your unclaimed property