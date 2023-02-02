Remaining Breezy This Evening as Temps Continue to Dive

THIS EVENING - TOMORROW:

It’s been another mighty cold day after last night’s cold front brought another surge of Arctic cold! Temperatures have been falling today but at least the wind is on a diminishing trend after overnight gusts were 35-50 mph! Temperatures continue to drop into the teens below zero by evening.

After sunset, we will see air temperatures return to the teens below zero and wind chills nearing 40 below. And as we move toward bed time, we will see some clouds move into the west. As those clouds move in, expect temperatures to slowly rise through the rest of the overnight hours into morning! Don’t expect a big warmup, though, as temperatures will still be in the teens and 20s below with wind chill values in the 30s and 40s below zero. It will be coldest east in our Minnesota counties with clear skies and light wind.

We start off our Friday frigid, but the warming kicks in as clouds build in and winds start to increase out of the south towards the afternoon hours. South winds are warming, but it will take a little while to feel the change.

Towards the lunch hour Friday, temperatures will be in the single digits on either side of zero across the region. South winds will be gusting over 25mph by this time as well along with a warm front. There may be a few flakes or flurries along the International border as well, but it will be very light.

By the time we are clocking out of work for the week Friday afternoon, we will start to see those warmer temperatures across our western counties of eastern ND. It will still be sub-zero east into MN. Wind chills for all will still be sub-zero.

Late, temperatures continue to gradually rise and winds go lighter with partly cloudy skies.

EXTENDED FORECAST:

SATURDAY - SUNDAY: Our warming trend REALLY ramps up on Saturday! Thanks to a south wind, we will see low temperatures will be in the single digits on both sides of zero! High temperatures will be in the 20s and low 30s. Our warmer weather will continue on Sunday! We will have some cloudy skies and temperatures just slightly cooler than Saturday, but still above average in the 20s for most.

MONDAY - TUESDAY: Monday brings another shot of snow and wintry mix. At this point in time, it looks to be pretty light and spotty. We will continue to warm, though! Morning lows will be in the teens to low 20s, and most could find themselves above freezing by the afternoon! There may be a town or two south that manages a 40 degree reading. Tuesday will bring a bit of a north wind. Due to these north winds, we will have cooler temperatures. We will see some clouds in the morning, but it will progressively become sunnier through the day as high pressure moves in. Temperatures in the morning will be in the teens for many. Afternoon highs will be in the 20s, so still a bit above average.

WEDNESDAY - THURSDAY: Under partly cloudy skies, we can expect another seasonably mild day! Morning lows will be in the teens before afternoon high temperatures warm back into the upper 20s and low 30s. Thursday will be another mild day although a few degrees cooler than Wednesday. Under partly cloudy skies, temperatures go from upper teens and low 20s in the morning to upper 20s and low 30s in the afternoon.

