Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney
Islands of New England Tour

Police on scene of ‘active shooter situation’ in Oregon

Police are on the scene of an “active shooter situation” in Hood River, Oregon.
Police are on the scene of an “active shooter situation” in Hood River, Oregon.(Storyblocks)
By KPTV staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 3:56 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOOD RIVER, Ore. (KPTV/Gray News) - Police are on the scene of an “active shooter situation” in Hood River, Oregon.

The Hood River Police Department said they were near a Dairy Queen, where residents were being evacuated.

In a statement on their Facebook page, the Hood River School District said the incident was happening at a nearby Safeway.

Several area schools are in lockdown as a result.

The school district said all students and staff are inside the buildings and all outside doors are locked and no one may come into or leave the buildings as students and teachers go about their normal activities.

They asked people to stay away from the area.

Hood River is about 70 miles east of Portland and 25 miles west of The Dalles.

It’s not clear how many suspects are involved or if there are any injuries.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nolan Wilson
Fargo mom hopes sharing story of young son’s suicide saves other families from heartbreak
The Red River Valley SWAT was called in to help with a suicidal situation. It ended peacefully...
UPDATE: Suicidal situation ends peacefully
Portsmouth Public Schools says Arlisha Boykins, an assistant basketball coach at Churchland...
High school basketball coach posed as player in game, school system says
Patrick O'Rourke was arrested in Fargo, ND. He's been wanted for 12 years for multiple charges.
Florida man wanted by police for 12 years arrested in Fargo
Mexican Village in downtown Fargo
Downtown Fargo Mexican Village closes doors after 52 years

Latest News

10:00PM News February 1 Part 1
10:00PM News February 1 Part 1
Cattle
USDA launches Cattle Contact Library pilot program
Sayreville Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour was fatally shot outside her home, authorities said.
NJ councilwoman found shot to death outside of her home
Authorities said the suspect in a Molotov cocktail attack on a New Jersey synagogue, identified...
NJ man charged with throwing Molotov cocktail at synagogue