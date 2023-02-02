Cooking with Cash Wa
New renderings for the ‘BLOC’ redevelopment on University Drive S.

'BLOC' rendering
'BLOC' rendering(KVLY)
By Valley News Live - Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 3:14 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - New renderings have been released for the ‘BLOC’ redevelopment project on University Drive South in Fargo.

The ‘BLOC’ will stretch the entire block from 16th to 17th Avenue South. This is the strip mall with Duane’s House of Pizza and Great Wall Chinese Restaurant.

Developers want to build a five-story building with heated parking and 127 apartments. The plan pushes for three drive-thrus.

If you’d like to get an up close look at the new renderings they will be discussed during The City of Fargo’s Planning Commission meeting next Tuesday, February 7. You can find more information on the project here.

