Man arrested after foot chase and failing to register as sex offender

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) -Grand Forks police received a tip for a person with a warrant for failing to register as a sex offender.

On January, 31st, 2023, Police responded to the home of the suspect at 1708 22nd Ave S. Officers Hettwer, Gregoire, and Nelson were on scene.

Authorities identified the man wanted as Travis Johnson. When Officer Hettwer arrived she spotted Johnson outside but he saw her and started to quickly walk away, that’s when Hettwer pursued him. Johnson took off into the building up the second floor with Hettwer not far behind, he ran through the second floor to the third floor before leaving the building where Officer Hettwer was able to take him into custody.

A 40 caliber Ruger with ammunition, as well as drug paraphernalia were seized.

