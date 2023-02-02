Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney
Islands of New England Tour

Man acting as therapist arrested for alleged Jamestown sexual assault

Neil Pfeifer
Neil Pfeifer(kvly)
By Alix Larsen
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 2:38 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Jamestown Police Department says they arrested a man who sexually assaulted someone while he was acting as a therapist.

Police say it happened at the St. James Basilica in December 2022. Investigators learned the same offender had potentially committed more crimes in other jurisdictions. Jamestown PD teamed up with North Dakota BCI, Logan County Sheriff’s Office, and the Napoleon Police Department. While looking into the Jamestown incident, it’s alleged the offender knew the victim when the assault happened.

48-year-old Neil Pfeifer was arrested on Feb. 1 on suspicion of committing Sexual Exploitation by therapist in Stutsman County. He was arrested in Rugby and taken to the Pierce County Jail to wait for formal charges.

The investigation into the alleged act(s) continues and more charges are possible. If you have any information, you’re encouraged to contact Jamestown Police Sgt. Jason Prochnow at 701-252-2414 or N.D.B.C.I. Special Agent Troy Kelly at 701-251-2993.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nolan Wilson
Fargo mom hopes sharing story of young son’s suicide saves other families from heartbreak
The Red River Valley SWAT was called in to help with a suicidal situation. It ended peacefully...
UPDATE: Suicidal situation ends peacefully
Portsmouth Public Schools says Arlisha Boykins, an assistant basketball coach at Churchland...
High school basketball coach posed as player in game, school system says
Patrick O'Rourke was arrested in Fargo, ND. He's been wanted for 12 years for multiple charges.
Florida man wanted by police for 12 years arrested in Fargo
Mexican Village in downtown Fargo
Downtown Fargo Mexican Village closes doors after 52 years

Latest News

10:00PM News February 1 Part 1
10:00PM News February 1 Part 1
Cattle
USDA launches Cattle Contact Library pilot program
'BLOC' rendering
New renderings for the ‘BLOC’ redevelopment on University Drive S.
Patrick Opdahl
Fargo PD arrests man who prompted a shelter in place for the area