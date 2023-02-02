Man acting as therapist arrested for alleged Jamestown sexual assault

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Jamestown Police Department says they arrested a man who sexually assaulted someone while he was acting as a therapist.

Police say it happened at the St. James Basilica in December 2022. Investigators learned the same offender had potentially committed more crimes in other jurisdictions. Jamestown PD teamed up with North Dakota BCI, Logan County Sheriff’s Office, and the Napoleon Police Department. While looking into the Jamestown incident, it’s alleged the offender knew the victim when the assault happened.

48-year-old Neil Pfeifer was arrested on Feb. 1 on suspicion of committing Sexual Exploitation by therapist in Stutsman County. He was arrested in Rugby and taken to the Pierce County Jail to wait for formal charges.

The investigation into the alleged act(s) continues and more charges are possible. If you have any information, you’re encouraged to contact Jamestown Police Sgt. Jason Prochnow at 701-252-2414 or N.D.B.C.I. Special Agent Troy Kelly at 701-251-2993.

